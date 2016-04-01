版本:
BRIEF-LaSalle Hotel Properties appoints Kenneth G. Fuller as CFO

April 1 LaSalle Hotel Properties

* LaSalle Hotel Properties appoints Kenneth G. Fuller chief financial officer

* Says Fuller succeeds Bruce A. Riggins, who will leave the company

* Says Riggins will continue to serve as the company's chief financial officer for the transitional period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

