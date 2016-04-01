BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports total March ADV of 4.3 mln contracts

April 1 CBOE Holdings Inc

* CBOE Holdings reports March 2016 trading volume

* CBOE Holdings says total March ADV of 4.3 million contracts, unchanged from March 2015

* CBOE Holdings says March index options ADV of 1.7 million contracts, up 35% from year ago

* CBOE Holdings says MARCH 2016 VIX futures ADV up 7% from March 2015