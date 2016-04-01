版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六

BRIEF-Community Health says bought hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas

April 1 Community Health Systems Inc

* Unit acquired an 80 percent ownership interest in 20-bed Physicians' Specialty Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas

* Community Health Systems announces acquisition of Fayetteville, Arkansas hospitals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

