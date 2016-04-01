版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-Aberdeen to temporarily suspend operations at Smokey Hills platinum-palladium mine

April 1 Aberdeen International Inc

* Aberdeen updates mine operations at African Thunder Platinum

* Decided to temporarily suspend mining operations at smokey Hills platinum-palladium mine effective immediately

* To suspend operations and focus on planning and permitting required to optimize production and costs in future

* Major shareholders of ATP, Aberdeen and Pala investments are reviewing options to restructure financial position of ATP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐