版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Annidis says completed private placement of $150,000 promissory note

April 1 Annidis Corp

* Annidis announces private placement of $150,000 convertible promissory note Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐