BRIEF-KAR Auction Services says bought 8 auto auctions owned by the Brasher family

April 1 KAR Auction Services Inc

* KAR announces closing of Brasher's auto auctions acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

