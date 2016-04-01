版本:
BRIEF-Tahoe Resources says closed deal to buy Lake Shore Gold

April 1 Tahoe Resources Inc

* Tahoe Resources Inc and Lake Shore Gold Corp complete business combination; announce election to redeem convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

