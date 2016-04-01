版本:
BRIEF-CI Financial says assets under management are $108.9 billion as of March 31

April 1 CI Financial Corp

* CI financial reports assets under management

* Assets under management at march 31, 2016 of $108.9 billion and total assets of $142.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

