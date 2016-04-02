版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 08:13 BJT

BRIEF-Kaizen Discovery appoints industry exploration veteran Eric Finlayson as new interim CEO

April 1 Kaizen Discovery Inc

* Kaizen Discovery appoints industry exploration veteran Eric Finlayson as new interim chief executive officer

* Appointment effective march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐