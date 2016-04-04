BRIEF-HPE to sell its stake in Mphasis to Blackstone for $825 mln

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
April 3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co :
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise to divest its equity stake in Mphasis to Blackstone
* Blackstone has agreed to purchase at least 84 pct of HPE's stake in Mphasis for INR 430 per share
* HPE's stake is valued at approximately $825 million
* Co plans to renew current master services agreement with Mphasis for another 5 years in connection with this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.