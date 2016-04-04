版本:
BRIEF-HPE to sell its stake in Mphasis to Blackstone for $825 mln

April 3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co :

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise to divest its equity stake in Mphasis to Blackstone

* Blackstone has agreed to purchase at least 84 pct of HPE's stake in Mphasis for INR 430 per share

* HPE's stake is valued at approximately $825 million

* Co plans to renew current master services agreement with Mphasis for another 5 years in connection with this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

