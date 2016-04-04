版本:
BRIEF-Tahoe Resources sees 2016 silver production 18 - 21 MOZ

April 4 Tahoe Resources Inc :

* Tahoe resources creates new leader in precious metals sector; provides combined 2016 guidance

* Sees 2016 Silver Production 18 - 21 MOZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

