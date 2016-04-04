版本:
BRIEF-Cynapsus therapeutics signs global licensing agreement with Monosol RX

April 4 Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc :

* Cynapsus Therapeutics and Monosol RX announce global IP licensing agreement

* Signed a global licensing agreement for certain intellectual property with Monosol RX

* Under agreement, Monosol RX will receive up front and contingent milestone payments, single-digit royalty payments on net sales of apl-130277 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

