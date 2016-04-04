版本:
BRIEF-CME Group appoints Paul Houston as global head of FX

April 4 CME Group Inc

* Cme group appoints paul houston as global head of fx

* Says houston joins cme group from deutsche bank in london Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

