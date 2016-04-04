BRIEF-Pultegroup announces Richard Dugas to retire as Chairman, CEO

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
April 4 Pultegroup Inc
* Pultegroup announces richard dugas to retire as chairman and ceo, effective may 2017
* Board has formed a special committee of independent directors to conduct a search for dugas successor
* Board has named james postl , cheryl grise and patrick o'leary to its search committee
* Dugas' decision to retire due in part to actions of bill pulte, his grandson and jim grosfeld, who was appointed to board at behest of pulte Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.