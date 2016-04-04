BRIEF-Ceres Global optimizes number of terminals in its network; provides update on northgate operations

April 4 Ceres Global Ag Corp

* Ceres global ag optimizes the number of terminals in its network; provides update on northgate operations

* Will put three grain storage elevators out of service as part of a strategic initiative designed to reduce operating costs

* Expects that closures will result in an annual reduction of operating expenses of us$2 to $2.5 million

* Grain elevator closures will take effect with start of 2016 crop season in july

* Duluth storage facility, which has a capacity of 12.2 million bushels, will remain open and be primary focus of operations in area

* Expects its northgate terminal to be fully commissioned by april 30 as scheduled