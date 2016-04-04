版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 19:07 BJT

BRIEF-Curis announces publication of CUDC-907 phase 1 clinical trial data in lancet oncology

April 4 Curis Inc :

* Curis Announces Publication Of CUDC-907 phase 1 clinical trial data in lancet oncology

* Cudc-907 demonstrated objective responses, including complete responses, in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

