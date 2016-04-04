版本:
BRIEF-Natus Medical sees Q1 2016 revenue about $87.5 mln

April 4 Natus Medical Inc

* Natus Medical announces preliminary revenue for the first quarter 2016

* Sees q1 2016 revenue about $87.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

