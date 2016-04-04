版本:
BRIEF-EDAP reports Q4 EPS of EUR 0.18

April 4 Edap Reports 20% Revenue Growth To Eur 32.3 Million And Eur 0.5 Million Operating Profit For Full

* Year 2015

* Q4 revenue $12.8 million versus $8.0 million

* Q4 earnings per share eur 0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

