BRIEF-CareTrust REIT Acquires Iowa Skilled Nursing Facility

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
April 4 Caretrust Reit Inc
* Caretrust reit acquires iowa skilled nursing facility
* Purchase price, inclusive of estimated transaction costs, was approximately $5.0 million
* Cedar falls acquisition was funded from proceeds from caretrust's follow-on equity offering, which took place on march 21, 2016
* In a separate transaction on same day, caretrust also acquired two skilled nursing facilities in cincinnati, ohio
* Acquired cedar falls health care center, an 82-bed skilled nursing facility located in cedar falls, iowa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.