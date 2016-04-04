BRIEF-MGM Resorts announces proposed private offering by MGP Escrow issuer, LLC

April 4 Mgm Resorts International

* Mgm resorts international announces proposed private offering by MGP Escrow issuer, LLC

* Subsidiaries propose to offer $1.05 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Issuers plan to use net proceeds, proceeds from other financings in connection with formation transactions, to refinance indebtedness

* Notes will be offered in connection with formation of MGM growth properties llc, that will be a subsidiary of co