BRIEF-MGM Resorts announces proposed private offering by MGP Escrow issuer, LLC

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
April 4 Mgm Resorts International
* Mgm resorts international announces proposed private offering by MGP Escrow issuer, LLC
* Subsidiaries propose to offer $1.05 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
* Issuers plan to use net proceeds, proceeds from other financings in connection with formation transactions, to refinance indebtedness
* Notes will be offered in connection with formation of MGM growth properties llc, that will be a subsidiary of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.