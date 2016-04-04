BRIEF-Erin Energy announces agreement with Zenith Bank on Terms of Loan Facility

April 4 Erin Energy Corp :

* Erin Energy announces agreement with Zenith bank on terms of loan facility

* Obtained a waiver to funding requirements of debt service reserve account associated with zenith bank note until Dec 31, 2016

* Also granted 90-day deferment of principal payment due on march 31, whilst re-modification discussions of loan structure continue

* Has formally submitted a loan re-modification proposal, which Zenith bank is currently reviewing with final agreement expected during Q2