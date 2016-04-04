版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-Sunoco Lp announces private offering of senior notes due 2021

April 4 Sunoco Lp :

* Sunoco Lp announces private offering of senior notes due 2021

* Announced a private offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2021

* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay a portion of term loan A Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

