BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics appoints Jeffrey Farrow as CFO

April 4 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc :

* Global Blood Therapeutics announces appointment of Jeffrey Farrow as CFO

* Farrow previously served as CFO of Zs Pharma, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

