BRIEF-Imax Corp repurchases over 1.6 mln shares in Q1 2016

April 4 Imax Corp

* Repurchases more than 1.6 million shares in the first quarter of 2016

* Purchased shares at an average price of $30.98 for a total value of $50.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

