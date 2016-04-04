版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-Barkerville announces $13.5 mln bought deal private placement financing

April 4 Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd

* Barkerville announces $13.5 million bought deal private placement financing

* Underwriters to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 19.3 million flow-through shares at $0.70/flow-through share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

