2016年 4月 4日

BRIEF-Ruckus Wireless sees Q1 non-gaap EPS of $0.09 to $0.10

April 4 Ruckus Wireless Inc

* Ruckus wireless updates guidance for first quarter 2016

* Sees q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 to $0.10

* Sees q1 total revenue in range of $98 million to $101 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

