公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Angiodynamics appoints James Clemmer as new president and CEO

April 4 Angiodynamics Inc

* Angiodynamics Appoints James C. Clemmer As New President And Chief Executive Officer

* Clemmer Most Recently Served As President Of Medical Supplies Segment At Covidien Plc

* Clemmer Succeeds Joseph Devivo Who Has Decided To Pursue Other Interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

