版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Portola signs agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to develop andexanet alfa as an antidote for edoxaban

April 4 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Portola pharmaceuticals enters into clinical collaboration agreement with daiichi sankyo to develop andexanet alfa with edoxaban in japan

* Clinical collaboration agreement with daiichi sankyo to develop andexanet alfa as an antidote for edoxaban

* Under terms of agreement, portola will receive an upfront payment, eligible to receive an additional milestone payment

* Daiichi sankyo will provide technical support and fund all clinical studies of andexanet alfa with edoxaban in japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐