2016年 4月 4日

BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics announces DSMB recommends continuation of hope-duchenne clinical trial

April 4 Capricor Therapeutics Inc :

* Capricor Therapeutics Announces Dsmb Recommends Continuation Of Hope Duchenne clinical trial

* Top-Line results are expected in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

