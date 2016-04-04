BRIEF-Hemispherx biopharma enters into Alfa-n3 interferon clinical trial with Saudi Arabian's pharma co to fight MERS disease

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
April 4 Hemispherx Biopharma Enters Into Alfa
* N3 interferon clinical trial, sales, marketing, distribution, and supply agreement with Saudi Arabia's premier pharma company in fight against the deadly MERS disease
* Contract covers Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain
* Agreement also calls for scientific products pharmaceutical to purchase certain quantities of co's clinical grade interferon Alfa-n3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.