BRIEF-Hemispherx biopharma enters into Alfa-n3 interferon clinical trial with Saudi Arabian's pharma co to fight MERS disease

April 4 Hemispherx Biopharma Enters Into Alfa

* N3 interferon clinical trial, sales, marketing, distribution, and supply agreement with Saudi Arabia's premier pharma company in fight against the deadly MERS disease

* Contract covers Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain

* Agreement also calls for scientific products pharmaceutical to purchase certain quantities of co's clinical grade interferon Alfa-n3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

