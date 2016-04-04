BRIEF-CEB to acquire Evanta

April 4 Ceb Inc
* CEB to acquire evanta
* Total cash consideration of $275 million
* Expects acquisition will be accretive to non-gaap diluted
earnings per share in first full year of ownership
* CEB will update its 2016 outlook to incorporate expected
incremental contribution from evanta
* CEB will fund acquisition using up to $200 million of
incremental term loan borrowings under its existing senior
secured credit agreement
* Remaining amount to fund deal will come from ceb's
available cash and/or borrowings of revolving commitments under
credit facility
* Says it will acquire evanta ventures, inc and an
affiliated business which are owned primarily by leeds equity
partners llc
