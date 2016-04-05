BRIEF-Sorrento therapeutics announces agreements for up to $150 mln private placement

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec Technologies says Oren Harari appointed CFO
* Says Oren Harari appointed CFO Source text - http://bit.ly/2joWlLn Further company coverage:
April 4 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:
* Sorrento announces definitive agreements for up to $150 million private placement
* Entered agreements with institutional investors and yuhan corp of south korea
* Investors will invest up to about $150 million in separate private placements in newly issued common stock at $5.55 per share
* Net proceeds from financing will primarily be used to support development of sorrento's product pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar)
* Says Oren Harari appointed CFO Source text - http://bit.ly/2joWlLn Further company coverage:
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 17 January 2017
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - estimates that as of December 31, 2016 cash and cash equivalents were approximately $31.0 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2jp373S Further company coverage: