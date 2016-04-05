版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 18:26 BJT

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty approves April cash dividend of $0.01854/shr

April 5 Diversified Royalty Corp :

* Diversified Royalty Corp. Provides an update on the john Bennett indemnity and announces April 2016 dividend

* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.01854 per common share for period of April 1, 2016 to April 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐