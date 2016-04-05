BRIEF-Ku6 Media says Shanda Investment will acquire Co for US$0.0108 per ordinary share

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Ku6 Media Co Ltd
* Ku6 media co., ltd. Enters into definitive merger agreement for going private transaction
* Entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with shanda investment holdings limited and ku6 acquisition company limited
* Shanda investment will acquire co for cash consideration equal to us$0.0108 per ordinary share or us$1.08 per american depositary share
* As of date of agreement, shanda investment beneficially owns about 69.9% of co's issued and outstanding shares
* Shanda investment holdings limited intends to fund transaction through cash at hand
* Board of directors unanimously approved agreement
* Will merge with and into co, with co continuing as surviving company and becoming a wholly owned unit of shanda investment holdings
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.