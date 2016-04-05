BRIEF-Patterson-UTI says for march 2016 co had less than one rig in Canada

April 5 Patterson-uti Energy Inc

* Uti reports drilling activity for march 2016

* Says for month of march 2016 , company had an average of 64 drilling rigs operating in united states

* Says for month of march 2016 company had less than one rig in canada

* Uti energy - for 3 months ended march 31, company had an average of 71 drilling rigs operating in united states and three rigs in canada .