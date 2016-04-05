BRIEF-Sinovac reports Q4 earnings per share $0.01

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Sinovac Biotech Ltd
* Sinovac reports unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results
* Q4 sales rose 13.1 percent to $23 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations
* Total sales increased to $67.4 million in 2015, primarily due to recognition of h5n1 vaccine revenue
* Expect to begin sales of EV71 by June 30, 2016
* Expects that its current cash position will be able to support its operations for next 12 months
* Will seek new commercial bank loans to finance commercialization of its pipeline products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.