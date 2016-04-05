版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 19:02 BJT

BRIEF-Capstone Mining reports Q1 total copper production 24,600 tonnes

April 5 Capstone Mining Corp

* Capstone Mining 2016 first quarter production results

* Qtrly total copper production 24,600 tonnes

* Sees 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes plus or minus 5 percent of copper Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

