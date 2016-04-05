版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Jernigan Capital executes co-investment agreement with affiliate of Heitman Capital Management

April 5 Jernigan Capital Inc

* Completes Heitman joint venture with $75 million institutional co-investment

* Has executed a co-investment agreement with an affiliate of Heitman Capital Management

* Co-investor has committed $75 million to previously announced JV between company and Heitman affiliate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐