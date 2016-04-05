BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance says Q2 same store sales rose 2.2 percent

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* Walgreens boots alliance reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 sales $30.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $30.66 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.35 to $4.55
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly sales in comparable stores rose 2.2 percent compared with the same quarter a year ago for retail pharmacy USA division
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 same store sales rose 2.2 percent
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.31
* Raises by 5 cents per share low end of guidance for fiscal year 2016 anticipated adjusted net earnings per diluted share
* Continuing integration planning with Rite Aid, continues to expect transaction to close in the second half of calendar 2016
* On pro forma constant currency basis, comparable store sales in Q2 rose 2.3 percent for retail pharmacy international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.