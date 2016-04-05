版本:
BRIEF-Viaspace reaches agreement to amend giant king grass license with inter-pacific arts corporation

April 5

* Viaspace reaches agreement to amend giant king grass license with inter-pacific arts corporation

License has been expanded to include 3 types of high yield, non-genetically modified grasses

