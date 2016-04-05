版本:
BRIEF-Altimeter Capital, PAR Capital Provide Additional Information on Six Stockholder Nominees for United Continental Board of Directors

April 5 Altimeter Capital Management LP

* Altimeter capital and par capital provide additional information on the six stockholder nominees for the united continental board of directors

* Co & par capital launched website concerning ual annual shareholder meeting

* Expect to update website regularly, with additional information about six stockholder nominees Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

