BRIEF-Bankers Petroleum announces Q1 2016 production

April 5 Bankers Petroleum Ltd

* Bankers petroleum operational update for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 2016 production average of 17,363 barrels of oil per day

* In q1 of 2016, oil sales averaged 17,280 bopd, compared to q4 sales in 2015 of 18,558 bopd

* Due to low oil price environment, bankers elected to defer drilling activity at start of year

* Expiry date for company's existing $18 million credit facility from raiffeisen bank has been extended until may 31, 2016