BRIEF-Darden Restaurant says Jeffrey Smith to resign from board of directors

April 5 Darden Restaurants Inc

* Darden announces resignation of Jeffrey Smith from board of directors; Charles Sonsteby elected chairman

* Jeffrey Smith has resigned from its board of directors effective April 4, 2016

* Board unanimously elected Charles Sonsteby, a current independent director, as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

