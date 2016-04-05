BRIEF-Neptune announces preliminary Q4 results

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc
* Neptune announces preliminary Q4 results
* For Q4, neptune expects total revenue of approximately $10.5 million
* For Q4 expects a positive adjusted ebitda for first time since Q3 of 2012
* Looking into fiscal 2017, we expect to achieve positive ebitda and demonstrate significant top-line growth
* Looking into fiscal 2017, expect to achieve positive ebitda and demonstrate significant top-line growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.