BRIEF-US Ecology divests non-hazardous waste processing facility

April 5 Us Ecology Announces Divestiture Of Non

* Hazardous waste processing facility

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Divestiture of non-hazardous waste processing facility has no impact to co's previously provided 2016 earnings guidance

* Announced sale of non-hazardous solid and liquid waste processing facility located in augusta, ga to covanta environmental solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

