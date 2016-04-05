版本:
BRIEF-Covanta Environmental Solutions buys material processing facility

April 5 Covanta

* Covanta Environmental Solutions acquires material processing facility in Augusta, Georgia

* Covanta acquired a material processing facility in Augusta, GA from Us Ecology, inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

