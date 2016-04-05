版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Air Group reports March operational results

April 5 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Alaska air group reports march 2016 operational results

* March rpms 3.17 billion versus 2.9 billion

* March asms 3.67 billion versus 3.37 billion

* March load factor 86.2 percent versus 86.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

