2016年 4月 5日

BRIEF-Duke energy renewables buys 2 solar projects from ET Capital

April 5 Duke Energy Corp

* Duke Energy Renewables acquires two North Carolina solar projects from ET capital

* Power from projects is being sold to Dominion NC Power under 15-year agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

