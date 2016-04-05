BRIEF-State Bank Financial to acquire NBG Bancorp for about $68 mln

April 5 State Bank Financial

* State bank financial corporation and nbg bancorp, inc. Announce merger

* Signing of a definitive agreement to acquire nbg bancorp and its unit in a cash and stock transaction of about $68 million

* Agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* State bank financial corporation says deal for $45.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)