版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-State Bank Financial to acquire NBG Bancorp for about $68 mln

April 5 State Bank Financial

* State bank financial corporation and nbg bancorp, inc. Announce merger

* Signing of a definitive agreement to acquire nbg bancorp and its unit in a cash and stock transaction of about $68 million

* Agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* State bank financial corporation says deal for $45.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐