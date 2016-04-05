版本:
BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin appoints Sylvain Girard as chief financial officer

April 5 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

* Lavalin appoints Sylvain Girard as chief financial officer

* Sylvain girard succeeds Alain-Pierre Raynaud who is leaving company to pursue other opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

